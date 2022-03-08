Alta. RCMP constable charged in head-on crash
A northern Alberta Mountie faces a criminal charge related to a crash that happened while she was on duty.
Cold Lake RCMP say Const. Victoria Forbes was responding to a call on Aug. 21, 2021, when she crashed head-on with a civilian vehicle near the First Nation of the same name.
Both she and the adult man driving the van sustained serious injuries.
Forbes was charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm after an investigation by RCMP.
Alberta RCMP were put in charge of conducting an investigation because the director of law enforcement deemed it "out of scope" for the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates police conduct causing serious harm or death.
Forbes is due in court on March 23.
The officer, who has just one year of service with the RCMP, has been on administrative duties since returning to work and will remain on administrative duties until the matter is resolved in court and her duty status can be reviewed.
-
Black advocate's virtual event hacked with hate-filled attackUPlift Black president and founder Shelly Skinner was hacked with homophobic and racial slurs and images during a virtual event meant to celebrate women.
-
OHL investigation into alleged 'inappropriate comments' completeThe Ontario Hockey League says it has completed an investigation into an allegation about ethnic slurs being made against a Russian player by an opponent during a recent Sudbury-North Bay game.
-
Third time's the charm for 'Room' at the Grand TheatreAfter being postponed twice due to pandemic restrictions and protocols, the stage production of Room hit the Grand Theatre stage Tuesday night.
-
Big names coming to perform at Sudbury arenaControversial American rapper DaBaby and award-winning Canadian comedian Russell Peters are both coming to Sudbury Community Arena in the next few months.
-
Winnipeg woman, 80, transferred to Russell hospital two months ago wants to return homeAn elderly woman from Winnipeg transferred to a hospital in western Manitoba two months ago wants to return home.
-
New Westminster woman pepper-sprayed during catalytic converter theft, police sayPolice in New Westminster are investigating after a woman was allegedly assaulted with pepper spray after she caught a pair of suspects stealing the catalytic converter from her car last week.
-
'Just heartbreaking': Care home residents rally donations for UkraineThree women who lived through the Second World War are sharing their stories in hopes of inspiring others to donate to Ukraine.
-
'If you see it, you can be it': The drive to get more women involved in Sask. politicsOn International Women’s Day, politicians from all levels of Saskatchewan governments are encouraging more females to get involved in decision making positions.
-
Ferry between Sidney, Washington state not returning this springA passenger ferry between Sidney, B.C., and Washington state will not be returning this spring, and is unlikely to operate this summer, according to the Town of Sidney.