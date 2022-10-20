Sexual assault charge laid against central Alberta teacher

A central Alberta middle-school teacher has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

The offences 42-year-old Tyler Kanten is accused of committing did not occur at Caroline School where he works, Mounties said Thursday. Nor did the offences involve a student of the school.

Rocky Mountain RCMP say they opened an investigation after recently receiving a report of a sexual assault of a minor.

Kanten was charged on Oct. 13.

He was released with conditions and given a court date of Nov. 2 in Rocky Mountain House.

Kanten's name and photo remained on Wild Rose School Division's website on Thursday. Superintendent Brad Volkman confirmed Kanten's status is unchanged until the legal outcome or the school's internal review.

"Mr. Kanten's current status is unchanged at this time. However, I can state that student safety is our number one priority," Volkman told CTV News Edmonton.

A letter the division sent to families read, in part, "WRSD has launched an internal review of these circumstances and will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of our students. Specifically we have made arrangements such that Mr. Kanten is not in contact with students, pending the outcome of this legal proceeding and our own internal review.

"We are fully cooperating with the RCMP with respect to our processes and their investigation."

Caroline is located 230 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, near Rocky Mountain House.