Alta. woman charged with 1st-degree murder in death of toddler

A two-year-old’s death in central Alberta has been ruled a homicide.

A 30-year-old woman who knew the child has been charged with first-degree murder, Mounties announced Friday.

They say they were called to help EMS at a Red Deer home the morning of Oct. 10. The toddler had been critically injured and later died in hospital.

The woman, from Red Deer, was arrested at the home.

Her name was not released by police according to rules that protect the identity of child victims.

Police are not looking for other suspects.

Alberta RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is in charge of the case.