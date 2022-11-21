AltaGas chief executive Randy Crawford to retire next year

AltaGas Ltd. says chief executive Randy Crawford will retire in the first half of next year.

The company says Crawford is expected to remain in his role until a successor is named.

AltaGas says it is working with external advisers to evaluate internal and external candidates for the top job.

The company owns natural gas infrastructure in Western Canada as well as utilities in the United States.

The board thanked Crawford for the role he played in shaping the company's strategy.

AltaGas chair Pentti Karkkainen says the company looks forward to working with Crawford on a successful transition that ensures its long-term success.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2022.