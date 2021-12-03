AltaGas raising dividend 6 per cent, moving to quarterly payments from monthly
Staff
The Canadian Press
AltaGas Ltd. says it is raising its dividend six per cent for next year and moving to a quarterly payment schedule from monthly payments to shareholders.
The company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 26.5 cents per share starting with a March payment.
AltaGas has been paying a monthly dividend of 8.33 cent share.
It says the monthly payments will continue until the end of this year.
AltaGas is a energy infrastructure company with operations in Canada and the United States.
The company is expected to hold an investor day on Dec. 15 when it will discuss its priorities and growth plans.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2021.
-
The Alliston Lions Club holds 1st ‘Festival of Lights’The Alliston Lions Club adds a holiday contest to help everyone get in the holiday spirit.
-
Calgary man charged with weapons trafficking in connection with RCMP investigationBlackfalds RCMP are seeking the public's help to find a Calgary man wanted for a number of weapons-related offences.
-
National Music Centre celebrates 5th anniversary with virtual galaAnyone up for a gala in sweatpants? You'll have that opportunity Friday night, when the National Music Centre livestreams Niisito, a celebration of the power of music to build bridges between diverse communities in Canada.
-
Some B.C. schools forced to close due to flooding reopen with rotating in-person learning for studentsSome schools that have been closed for weeks in southern B.C. because of flooding are slowly reopening.
-
Provincial curling speil showcases local talent in WadenaA Sask Curling Tour event in Wadena is giving a local man the chance to showcase his talent in his home town.
-
Manitoba's newest political party right-of-centre setting sights on next electionA new party on Manitoba's political playing field is identifying itself as a grassroots right-of-centre party.
-
Sask. mother who killed newborn daughter sentenced to 6 yearsA judge handed down a six-year sentence for a Kindersley woman who killed her newborn daughter.
-
B.C. expects higher than national GDP growth this year, but flood recovery costs still not talliedThe B.C. government says it's optimistic about the province's economic growth in the coming year, though the costs of recent flooding and extreme weather have not been fully calculated yet.
-
Wortley's woes as construction season enters winter seasonAlready at their wits' end, homeowners along a stretch of Wortley Road are learning that road reconstruction will have to pause for the winter and resume next spring.