Altercation at Timmins safe injection site
The Timmins Police Service (TPS) has confirmed an ‘assaultive altercation’ occurred at Safe Health Site Timmins (SHST) on Saturday.
“Timmins police responded to a call for service during the late morning hours of Saturday… a Cedar North location,” said TPS communications coordinator Marc Depatie in an email to CTV News Monday.
“Upon arrival, TPS offices learned that a 27-year-old male person had sustained an injury in an assaultive altercation.”
The victim was conscious while being transported to hospital by ambulance, police said.
Police did not responds questions about the weapon used or the type of injury suffered by the victim.
CTV News confirmed with a source close to the incident, who asked to remain annoymous, that a man was stabbed in the buttocks at SHST.
“The matter is deemed to be an isolated incident and is being actively investigated,” said Depatie.
TPS is asking anyone with information related to the altercation to call police at 705-264-1201 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
