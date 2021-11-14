Altercation involving edged weapon injures 3 in King Edward Park

A Sunday morning altercation involving an edged weapon injured three people, Edmonton police say.

According to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), officers responded after 9 a.m. to reports of a disturbance at a home in the King Edward Park neighbourhood, around 79 Street and 81 Avenue.

Police told CTV News Edmonton that the injuries sustained ranged from serious to non-serious, but all were non-life threatening.

The suspect initially escaped the scene but was later apprehended by police.

EPS believes everyone involved in the incident was known to each other. Criminal charges are pending.

No further details were available.