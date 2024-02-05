Altercation leaves 32-year-old Sask. man dead
A 32-year-old man was found dead after an altercation in a home on 93rd Street in North Battleford.
On Friday around 5:56 p.m., RCMP received a report of a shooting in the residence and located 32-year-old Jordan Wright injured.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP said the victim’s family has been notified and victim services made available to them.
“Investigation has determined two males entered the house armed with weapons and an altercation took place. A firearm was discharged and the 32-year-old male was injured, he later died of his injuries,” RCMP said in a news release.
The suspects were able to flee the area by foot. RCMP said there is no imminent public safety risk at this time.
RCMP said the incident is not random in nature and that Sask. major crimes is investigating the death as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Residents will notice an increased police presence over the next few days as officers continue to investigate, RCMP said.
