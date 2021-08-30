Alternate routes are made due to CN Rail repairs beginning Tuesday
The city reminds motorists of repairs being made to the CN railway bridge at Wortley Road between Stanley Street and Beaconsfield Avenue.
The repairs will affect the areas as Wortley Road between Beaconsfield Avenue and Stanley Street will be closed to northbound traffic.
Lane restrictions will only allow for southbound traffic on Wortley Road between Stanley Street and the Horton Street ramp.
The repairs will take place:
- August 31 – September 1
- September 9 – 15
- September 22 – 29
Detours will be available as traffic will be directed onto the Horton Street ramp. Northbound traffic will be detoured through Euclid Avenue.
The city encourages cyclists to use alternate routes and pedestrians are asked to follow signs as sidewalk access will be maintained.
For more information, click here.
-
