Alumni and Student Pow Wow celebrates Indigenous cultures and traditions
The University of Windsor Aboriginal Education Centre and St. Clair College's Indigenous Student Services are co-hosting the second annual Alumni and Student Pow Wow this week.
The event takes place from May 11 to May 13 at the Toldo Lancer Centre (2555 College Ave). It’s an opportunity to celebrate and engage with Indigenous cultures and traditions. The three-day event is free and open to the public.
"Generally, people participating - going to Pow Wows are heading off to the reserves,” said Kathryn Pasquach, Aboriginal outreach and retention co-ordinator, at the University of Windsor.
“So, to have something here locally for people to engage in is a great opportunity and we're looking forward to the continued partnership with St. Clair College to make sure that we have this year after year for Windsor-Essex."
Juno-award-winning musician DJ Shub hits the stage at the Toldo Lancer Centre to kickoff the event Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m.
The University of Windsor Aboriginal Education Centre and St Clair College Indigenous Student Services partnered to make this event a reality. In addition, the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan contributed funding for the occasion.
-
Here's what Sask. WHL teams did in 2023 Prospects DraftThe 2023 Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft took place on Thursday with the Prince Albert Raiders having three picks in the top 10.
-
Search continues for Barrie man wanted in Peterborough homicideThe search continues for a Barrie man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a Peterborough homicide last summer.
-
B.C. NDP leaves spring legislature sitting facing turmoil in public housing managementThe New Democrat government in British Columbia started the spring legislative session promising more affordable homes for vulnerable people, but ended the sitting Thursday amid turmoil over its public housing agency.
-
Price of gas down in N.S. and N.B., no change on P.E.I.The price of gas went down in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island. Meanwhile, the price of diesel increased in Nova Scotia and P.E.I., but decreased in New Brunswick.
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent containedA wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained.
-
Study finds search for women's remains at landfill could take years, cost up to $184MA search for the remains of two First Nations women at a Winnipeg-area landfill could take up to three years and cost $184 million, says a study examining whether a successful search is possible.
-
What we know about the OPP officer killed in Bourget, Ont.Sgt. Eric Mueller, the OPP officer shot and killed in eastern Ontario on Thursday, was seriously injured in the line of duty years ago while trying to make an arrest.
-
Here's a snapshot of some of Canada's salty waterways harming ecosystemsRoad salt is making Canada's freshwater ecosystems so salty its dangerous to the species that live there.
-
Sudbury police assist bylaw officers with dog, litter of puppiesA dog and a drawer-full of puppies are at a Sudbury animal shelter after police were called to help bylaw officers.