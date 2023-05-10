Alumni and Student Pow Wow celebrates Indigenous cultures and traditions

The University of Windsor Aboriginal Education Centre and St. Clair College's Indigenous Student Services are co-hosting the second annual Alumni and Student Pow Wow this week.

The event takes place from May 11 to May 13 at the Toldo Lancer Centre (2555 College Ave). It’s an opportunity to celebrate and engage with Indigenous cultures and traditions. The three-day event is free and open to the public.

"Generally, people participating - going to Pow Wows are heading off to the reserves,” said Kathryn Pasquach, Aboriginal outreach and retention co-ordinator, at the University of Windsor.

“So, to have something here locally for people to engage in is a great opportunity and we're looking forward to the continued partnership with St. Clair College to make sure that we have this year after year for Windsor-Essex."

Juno-award-winning musician DJ Shub hits the stage at the Toldo Lancer Centre to kickoff the event Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

The University of Windsor Aboriginal Education Centre and St Clair College Indigenous Student Services partnered to make this event a reality. In addition, the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan contributed funding for the occasion.