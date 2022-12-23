'Always a better option than driving impaired': SGI reminding residents to plan a safe ride home

With the holiday season upon us and New Year’s Eve fast approaching, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is reminding everyone to not drive impaired.

“There’s always a better option than driving impaired,” SGI’s Tyler McMurchy said in an interview with CTV Morning Live.

One of those options on News Year’s Eve will be free bus service from Regina Transit.

McMurchy said more than 1,000 people usually take advantage of free bus service on New Year’s Eve.

He added there is also an abundance of taxis, ride-share services and designated driving services that will bring you and your vehicle home.

The option of phoning a family member or friend for a ride is always available, McMurchy said.

“Clearly impaired driving still remains an issue here in Saskatchewan and we still see too many people lose their life, too many people injured and too many crashes resulting from impaired driving, but we have seen progress over the past decade in Saskatchewan,” McMurchy said.

According to McMurchy, impaired driving numbers are about half of what they were 10 years ago.

“Having said that, it’s still far too high and it’s completely unnecessary and 100 per cent preventable, he said”

McMurchy said that during the holiday season there is an influx of checkstops looking for impaired drivers.

In November SGI said there would be more than 40 checkstops set up around Saskatchewan throughout the holidays, including 43 on Dec. 3 for National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day.

On that day RCMP said it had caught 28 people driving impaired in Saskatchewan.

Thirteen of those people were charged, 11 received a roadside suspension for alcohol and four received a roadside suspension for drugs.

-- Files from CTV News Regina’s Brendan Ellis.