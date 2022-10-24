Alzheimer’s patient denied re-admission to her long-term care home

Kevin Daniels is frustrated.

His 69-year-old mother, Carol, who suffers from advanced Alzheimer’s disease, just wants to go back to Gateway Haven Long-Term Care Home in Wiarton, Ont.

“We want the truth to come out, but first and foremost, we want her to back home,” says Kevin Daniels.

In April 2021, Carol Daniels moved into Gateway Haven Long Term Care Home in Wiarton. Shortly thereafter, Kevin says she had an “incident of responsive behaviour” or an outburst consistent with her condition.

In July 2021, Kevin Daniels says, against her physician’s instructions, Gateway Haven sent Carol to the Owen Sound Regional Hospital, and essentially locked the door behind her.

“The hospital has repeatedly tried to discharge her back into their [Gateway Haven’s] care, and they have flatly refused in each and every instance that question was posed. And, here we are a year later, and we’re still trying to get her back home,” says Daniels.

Bruce County, who owns and operates Gateway Haven denied CTV News London’s request for an interview, but shared this statement, which says in part:

“Gateway Haven denies any mistreatment of the former resident and denies that she was wrongly excluded from the LTC Home. In making decisions, Bruce County Long Term Care Homes have an obligation to protect the safety and well-being of all of its residents,” says Bruce County CAO, Derrick Thomson.

Daniels says his family has been told by Gateway Haven that they do not feel they have the amount of staff or can provide the care level that his mother requires.

However, the Ministry of Long Term Care disagrees.

Their investigation has led to two ministry orders requiring Gateway Haven to allow Carol Daniels back into Gateway Haven. Bruce County has denied her return, and is appealing the latest ministry order.

“The ministry has been very clear that there’s no reason not to have her come back to the home,” says the Daniels family lawyer in this case, Melissa Miller.

Miller says this is the first time she has ever heard of a long-term care home barring a resident from returning, who was already a resident. The Daniels family say they want Carol back at Gateway because it is closest to family, it was her home, and up until this disagreement, provided good care to their mother.

“She’s just an Alzheimer’s patient, no different than any other Alzheimer’s patient who is just trying to live her life, and that has challenges and care needs. It’s through no fault of her own,” says Daniels.

“Carol has been in an acute care setting for more than a year, not a home setting, which is where she should be,” adds Miller. “It’s damaging her health and well-being, and it’s taking up a bed for somebody else who could use it.”

The Daniels family has started a civil case against Gateway Haven for refusing re-entry of their mother into their long-term care home. Gateway Haven is also facing a $1,100 fine for defying the Ministry of Long Term Care Home’s order to allow Carol Daniels back into their facility.