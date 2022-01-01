Alzheimer Society challenges people to spread kindness, raise money

Kindness means the world to someone with Alzheimer's Disease and other forms of dementia, according to Timmins caregiver Claude Martel.

His wife, Shirley, is in long-term care with dementia and he said kind gestures form friends and family help brighten her day.

"They had a group of women that used to meet all the time, they go out for supper," said Martel of one of his wife's favourite activities.

"Then they kept on doing that, just the same, and she loved that."

Small acts like that can bring anyone joy, according to the Alzheimer Society, which is why it is hoping people spread kindness around their communities over the month of January during its "Quest for Kindness" fundraising campaign.

The campaign involves making at least one act of kindness for someone each day, for 30 days, explained the executive director of the organization's Timmins-Porcupine chapter, Tracy Koskamp-Bergeron.

"Everybody needs kindness, especially now more than ever," Koskamp-Bergeron said.

"We've all been isolated at home, which is something that people living with dementia suffer from on a regular basis."

An act of kindness can be anything from shovelling a neighbour's driveway, buying someone a cup of coffee or even giving someone a compliment, she said.

Participants log each kind act they complete on the campaign's website — between January 1 and 29 — all the while encouraging friends and family to sponsor the journey.

The money raised helps fund Alzheimer Society programs that serve people with dentists and their caregivers, like education about dementia, counselling and social recreation.