Alzheimer Society to offer day program to people with dementia and their caregivers

The Alzheimer Society Cochrane Temiskaming has launched an adult day program it calls: ‘Aging to Perfection.’ The program was transitioned to the Society from other local service providers.

“It’s based on intentional activities so that people have something to do that meets their social, emotional, physical, spiritual needs, said Tracy Koskamp-Bergeron, executive director of Alzheimer Society Cochrane Temiskaming.

"And they can just connect with other people, get to know each other."

After a year of preparation, sites have officially opened throughout the area, including in Kapuskasing and Hearst. There’s also a club for caregivers.

"Caregivers will be able to meet with the staff. They’re going to be able to create connections with peers,” said Koskamp-Bergeron.

"We have a real focus on the caregiver’s well-being because we know living with someone and caring for someone who has a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia can be very challenging and exhausting.”

Anyone interested in attending the program can contact the Alzheimer Society. It will be able to take up to 10 people per weekday.