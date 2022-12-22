AMA, emergency crews remind travellers to be prepared before hitting the road

Christmas is around the corner and many southern Albertans have long highway drives planned to visit loved ones.

But before hitting the road, the Alberta Motor Association (AMA) and emergency crews are reminding people to be prepared.

"When people leave their houses to go to a destination … they plan to go to the destination but they’re not planning for the journey in between," said Brandon Klassen, a supervisor with the AMA.

Road conditions could be sketchy after days of plunging temperatures and icy roadways but some drivers say they feel calm behind the wheel.

"I think as long as you're prepared, I feel pretty good with it," said Erin Nickol while she was filling up her car in Coaldale, Alta.

"I don't go too far from home. Just get gas, go home, do everything."

"As long as you're prepared for it, that's the big thing," added Murray Martin, who was topping off the air in his tires.

"Warm clothes, make sure your car's full and away you go."

Klassen says the AMA is preparing for a busy weekend for road assistance calls.

For those heading out on road trips, he says there are a few things to keep in mind.

"You never know when you're going to get stranded and if you do, being able to run your vehicle over not running your vehicle can (make the difference)," he told CTV News.

"So making sure you have more than half a tank of gas is key. Just pretend half is empty."

People are also reminded to double check the air in their tires before heading out and to make sure they have an emergency road kit.

It could be the difference between life and death.

"Things in an emergency road kit that you want to have is extra blankets, toques, gloves – not only for you but for anyone else that's in the vehicle as well," said Klassen.

"So hand-warmers, (an) extra cell phone charger and anything that you think you would need."

Pre-made emergency road kits can be purchased at any AMA.

When it comes to the drive itself, Coaldale Fire and Emergency Services reminds people to drive according to conditions.

"Making sure you slow down and increase the following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you," said Clayton Rutberg, deputy chief.

"And if you do have to pull over for some reason, especially if there's reduced visibility, make sure you pull over in a safe location."

With southern Alberta winds, Rutberg is also telling people to be cautious of blowing snow drifts.

"If you're not expecting it, you're hitting those drifts and they can be pretty solid and can throw your vehicle around."

As of Thursday afternoon, AMA says the wait times for a tow in Lethbridge are 24 hours, while the wait for a battery boost is approximately at 19 hours.

For more information on road conditions, you can visit 511 Alberta before hitting the road.