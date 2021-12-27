AMA experiences long wait times during freezing temps in Edmonton

In the midst of the cold snap, the Alberta Motor Association’s website listed a wait time of up to two days for towing or winching services.

Just before noon Monday, when temperatures hovered around -33C, the wait time for that service was listed at 48 hours. It also stated a wait time of 24 hours for a battery boost, lockout, flat tire, or fuel delivery, and over three hours for a new key replacement.

According to the AMA, the organization receives a request for roadside assistance every 40 seconds during extreme cold.

The service lists some tips to reduce your chances of needing assistance, such as plugging in your vehicle when temperatures drop below -15C, using winter tires and ensuring they are properly inflated, switching to synthetic oil during the winter months, and ensuring your gas tank is at least half full.

Up-to-date wait times for AMA services can be found online.