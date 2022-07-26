Amanda Todd case: Closing arguments underway in trial of man accused of extorting B.C. teen
Closing arguments have now begun in the trial of a man accused of sextorting Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen Amanda Todd.
On Tuesday, the Crown announced it had finished presenting its case, and defence counsel for Aydin Coban told the court they would not be calling any evidence.
Coban is charged with extortion, harassment, child luring, and possession of child pornography. The Dutch citizen has pleaded not guilty.
The Crown has alleged Todd was the victim of a persistent campaign of online sextortion, from the time she was 12 to 15 years old. Their theory is that someone with 22 phony online accounts tried to use explicit photos of the teen to get her to perform sex acts online, and when she would not, sent links to the images to her family, friends, and others. Todd died by suicide in 2012 at the age of 15.
Coban’s defence counsel has said previously the case is about whether the Crown can prove who was behind the messages sent to Todd.
This is a developing story. More to come.
-
'We are moving forward': Last ditch effort to save Adie Knox pool unsuccessfulResidents tried again Monday to preserve the pool inside the west end recreation complex.
-
Collision involving vehicle and ATV claims two lives: Lambton County OPPTwo ATV riders have died following a collision with another vehicle in Lambton County last Saturday.
-
Entangled North Atlantic right whale Snow Cone spotted off New Brunswick, says DFOAn entangled North Atlantic right whale nicknamed Snow Cone has been spotted off the coast of New Brunswick, but scientists say there's no sign of her calf.
-
Hiker rescued after falling sick, sending SOS on Mantario TrailOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP rescued a hiker on the Mantario Trail on Tuesday morning after she fell ill and sent an SOS.
-
University of Sask. researchers uncover details of dogs' lives throughout timeTwo University of Saskatchewan professors have delved into the development of dog diets in a recent research paper.
-
Pacific FC heading to Jamaica for first game outside of CanadaVancouver Island's only professional soccer club is preparing for its first game outside of Canada next week.
-
Man with 22 warrants arrested for possession of stolen property: N.S. RCMPA man has been arrested by RCMP for possession of stolen property in Mount William, N.S.
-
New multi-million-dollar Oro Station motorsport park construction beginsWork is underway on a new multi-million-dollar 200-acre motorsport park and automotive hub in Oro-Medonte.
-
'Austin was a ray of light': Sask. man found dead 1 week after falling off boatThe search for a missing man on Dore Lake ended Saturday afternoon after his body was recovered.