Amanda Todd case: Closing arguments underway in trial of man accused of extorting B.C. teen

Closing arguments have now begun in the trial of a man accused of sextorting Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen Amanda Todd.

On Tuesday, the Crown announced it had finished presenting its case, and defence counsel for Aydin Coban told the court they would not be calling any evidence.

Coban is charged with extortion, harassment, child luring, and possession of child pornography. The Dutch citizen has pleaded not guilty.

The Crown has alleged Todd was the victim of a persistent campaign of online sextortion, from the time she was 12 to 15 years old. Their theory is that someone with 22 phony online accounts tried to use explicit photos of the teen to get her to perform sex acts online, and when she would not, sent links to the images to her family, friends, and others. Todd died by suicide in 2012 at the age of 15.

Coban’s defence counsel has said previously the case is about whether the Crown can prove who was behind the messages sent to Todd.

This is a developing story. More to come.