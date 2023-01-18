Amarsleet Snowhi, Connor McBlade-It among names chosen for Edmonton plows

The city announced the winners of its “Name a Plow” contest on Wednesday, and officials say the response was so enthusiastic they had a hard time narrowing it down.

“Originally we were going to name five plows, but based on the overwhelming response to this with over 2,100 entries, we’ve expanded to the top 15,” Mark Beare of the City of Edmonton told reporters on Wednesday.

These are the names that were chosen by the city:

Amarsleet Snowhi

Blizzard of Oz

Blizzard Wizard

Buzz Iceclear

Connor McBlade-It

Ctrl+Salt+Delete

Darth Blader

Fast and Flurrious

Mr. Plow

Peter Parka

Plowasaurus Rex

Plowy McPlowface

Qanniq (“Snowfall” - Inuktitut dialect)

Snow-Be-Gone Kenobi

The Big Leplowski

Beare said the name Qannig has been endorsed by the city’s Indigenous Relations Office.

He added that Edmontonians who submitted winning names would be contacted by email.

The plows have been decaled with stickers displaying their new names.

RESIDENTIAL SNOW CLEARING UPDATE

Residents who are hoping to see Amarsleet Snowhi or Snow-Be-Gone Kenobi on their streets will have to wait a little longer.

Beare says unseasonably warm weather is delaying residential snow clearing.

He hopes crews will be able to start clearing next week.

“This is definitely an area we’re hearing a lot about, and we hear you. We know the residential areas are sloppy, but sending plows into them now with the warmer temperatures is going to make things worse with heavy equipment creating large ruts and windrows.”

“Now people are going to have windrows out in front of their homes, and that was something we experienced last year with a lot of negative feedback about people losing their parking.”

Beare says residents can expect to see parking bans implemented when residential clearing begins, and is encouraging drivers to sign up online to be notified of parking bans to avoid a ticket.

While crews wait for temperatures to drop, they’re working on removing windrows from school zones.

“Edmontonians care a lot about their snow removal, so we’re doing the best job that we can,” Beare said, adding that snow removal crews are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week.