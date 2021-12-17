Amateur sports leagues putting play on hold due to Omicron

While no new restrictions on amateur sports have been announced, some leagues are taking it upon themselves to pause play for the short term.

During Thursday's media briefing, Middlesex-London's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers said all non-essential indoor activity should be minimized, including sports leagues.

“Regrettably, I know it's tournament season, but we've seen a substantial amount of transmission amongst amateur sports teams and we are now calling on amateur sports leagues to strongly consider pausing or reducing activity.”

Shortly afterward, the Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario sent out a notice to teams that the league will put a pause on the season starting immediately until Dec. 26.

Kevin Gardner, vice president of Hockey Operations for the London Jr. Knights, said "More or less on pause means that you know, there'd be no games played.”

At the Western Fair Sports Centre, games went on Friday in the London Senior Hockey league, but speculation on whether they would get shut down was the talk in the dressing room.

Player Tom Crawford said, “We've already set ourselves into little bubbles and we have, you know, all these things set in place, so hopefully not.”

The senior league has one more day of games planned for next week, but they're not sure yet if that's going to go through or not.

Much like the London Jr. Knights who use the same facility to practice, they're not sure if their scheduled practice for Sunday will go through either.

“The plan is right now that the teams will be practicing on their own. I hope that's the case. But as I said earlier, I think not always a day-to-day, it can be hour-to-hour, with what's going on,” Gardner added.

Not being able to play will be a blow to the kids Gardner says, and also to the adults who rely on hockey in the winter for physical activity.

“We get out three times a week playing hockey, you know, and then otherwise you're sitting at home doing nothing," Gardner said. "Or you got to find try to find something else to do especially during the wintertime. That’s tough.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford did not mention amateur sports during his hastily called news conference Friday afternoon, but with the evolving situation further restrictions could come next week.