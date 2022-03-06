'Amazing and unique community': New historical society in Winnipeg Beach looks to preserve area's history

A new historical society has been started in Winnipeg Beach to help preserve the history of the area.

The Winnipeg Beach Historical Society had its first meeting a few weeks ago. President of the society Wendy Peter felt it was important to have a historical organization for the area.

"When I couldn't find a historical society, I decided to build what I needed," said Peter.

She said she wanted to include the community as much as possible in forming the organization and even talked with the mayor to ensure the society was set up right.

The group hasn't been operational for long, but Peter said there are already more than 400 members online

"Winnipeg Beach is an amazing and unique community … I think it really touched a nerve in the community to say, 'We need to celebrate what we have and what we have had in the past.'"

In preparing to start the society, Peter said she read every book she could find on Winnipeg Beach and at one point learned it was one of the biggest tourist attractions in western Canada.

"In fact at one point, just around the turn of the century, as CP Rail was opening up the west, this was a destination to go … we see the elite and the rich from Winnipeg creating a playground for their weekends."

She said on weekends Winnipeg Beach would attract thousands of people by train and it was a way for people to get out of the Victorian way of life.

"People in that society wanted a place to get away from the pressure and I think that is a theme that has continued to this day."

Once the area grew in popularity, Peter said people started building cottages and hotels and other attractions, noting a lot of thought and care went into what was built.

Peter also noted there is a strong Jewish connection in the community’s past, compared to other areas of Manitoba.

"Jewish people weren't allowed to buy cottages. It probably wasn't in writing, but there was hostility and lack of welcome in other communities, but in Winnipeg Beach they began to gather and celebrate. There was a synagogue there. There was a big presence within the beach."

She said it's stories like this that show the importance of remembering history so that society today can continue to grow and learn from the past.

Moving forward, Peter said the community wants to continue to gather stories from the past. They also have some events in the works, such as a historic cottage tour, and Peter also wants to have an old-fashioned dance where people can dress up in clothes that match the era.

If people want to get involved, Peter said they can join the historical society's Facebook page or pictures from the past can be shared to winnipegbeachhistory@gmail.com.