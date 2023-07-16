Amazing Architecture: Story behind Waterloo Region's historic buildings

Waterloo Region is home to some amazing architecture.

CTV News Kitchener is taking a look at the stories behind the buildings in our community.

You can watch the latest episode every weekend, and come back here to catch up on any that you may have missed.

All episodes have been produced, filmed and edited by Production Coordinator Johnny Mazza.

REEP HOUSE

The Reep House, at 20 Mill Street in Kitchener, was built 110 years ago.

Many century-old homes get a modern makeover, but this one is also energy efficient while maintaining its heritage value.

“We wanted to demonstrate to people what’s possible in your home,” says Mary Jane Patterson, the executive director of Reep Green Solutions.

Some of its upgrades include floorboards repurposed from a London, Ont. distillery, permeable paving, and cedar-like shakes (shingles) made from recycled tires and other plastic materials in Chatham, Ont.

Click here to watch the episode.

OLD POST OFFICE (IDEA EXCHANGE)

The Old Post Office in Cambridge has seen a lot of changes over the last century.

It was constructed between 1884 and 1887, and served the community of Galt.

“This building has features that are Romanesque, Gothic and Second Empire and they used Guelph limestone and local granite,” says acting manager Valerie Wettlaufer.

The Old Post Office served the community until 1935.

The building was turned a nightclub and restaurant, and later was abandoned.

“In 2012, the City of Cambridge purchased this building with a vision to restore it,” says Wetltlaufer.

The Old Post Office reopened in 2018 as part of Idea Exchange, and has won numerous architectural awards.

Click here to watch the episode.

IDEA EXCHANGE

The Idea Exchange building in Hespeler is a mix of old and new.

The original Carnegie library was built in 1922 and opened the next year.

“In many communities the Carnegie libraries have been demolished or repurposed,” says acting manager Susan Hastings. “The City of Cambridge wanted to maintain the Carnegie library, so they decided the best way to make it accessible for the community was to enlarge it by enclosing it in glass.”

The renovation happened between 2004 and 2006, and has since gone on to win architectural awards.

Some of the details added to the building, such as the glass and lights, reflect the history of Hespeler.

Click here to watch the episode.