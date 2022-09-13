'Amazing Race Canada' comes to Bruce Peninsula

Jon Montgomery and the Amazing Race Canada will be showcasing parts of Midwestern Ontario on Tuesday’s episode.

“It’s very cool. We’re really thrilled. It’s not too often we get a national Canadian television show visit the peninsula, but we were lucky,” says South Bruce Peninsula Mayor, Janice Jackson.

Contestants with the Amazing Race Canada will be making stops at the Meaford Army Training Base, the crystal clear waters of Georgian Bay, near Tobermory, Ont. and Lloyd’s Smoke Shop and Pool Hall in Wiarton, Ont. during Tuesday night’s episode.

“We’re excited to showcase Lloyd’s. It’s a business that’s been in town since 1934. But, some people don’t even know the pool hall is here,” says Smoke Shop owner, Boris Nusko.

Nusko says he’s seen more traffic since the airing of last week’s episode, which teased the show’s trip to the Bruce Peninsula and his pool hall.

“People are getting excited about watching the show tonight, and [are] coming in and looking at where it was all filmed. It’s good,” he says.

Jackson says the famous Grotto and the entire Bruce Peninsula average over 500,000 tourists a year. So, while they don’t need more tourists, they won’t turn them away either.

“A national show like this will spark some tourism from across the country, and not simply within an eight hour drive. I think it’s going to boost tourism for the peninsula,” she says.

The Amazing Race Canada’s stop in Grey-Bruce can be seen on CTV Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. and streamed afterwards on the CTV website.