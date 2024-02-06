Amazing Race Canada winners to appear in RWB's Romeo and Juliet

A pair of recent winners of the Amazing Race Canada are set to grace the stage as part of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s production of ‘Romeo and Juliet.’

Craig Ramsay and Catherine Wreford won season eight of the reality game show in 2022. The pair have been best friends for 27 years after meeting at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School.

“We just bonded over musical theatre and I think that’s where we made our friendship, over musical theatre, over singing and dancing and ballet, as well,” Wreford said in an interview on Tuesday.

Ramsay noted that Wreford is terminally ill with brain cancer and tries to take every opportunity that comes her way. He added the last time they performed ‘Romeo and Juliet’ with the RWB was five years ago.

Now, the friends are taking it back to where it all began as they’re set to perform as Lord and Lady Capulet in ‘Romeo and Juliet.’

“The fact that we’re back five years later is such a thrill and such a shocker, but we’re beyond pleased,” Ramsay said.

Wreford said that she has to live every day like it’s her last, and hopes that everyone will get to live life with her while she’s performing on stage.

Ramsay described his friend as an inspiration.

“Anyone that shows up is going to be inspired by Catherine’s incredible performance and abilities,” he said.

‘Romeo and Juliet’ is on from Feb. 15 to 18.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.