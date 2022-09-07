iHeartRadio

Amazing Race contestant from Harrow, Ont. advances

Craig Ramsey and Catherine Wreford Ledlow are competing in this season of The Amazing Race Canada. (Source: The Amazing Race Canada/Twitter)

Craig Ramsay and his partner Catherine placed first in last nights' episode of the Amazing Race.

The ninth leg of the race is now in New Brunswick.

Ramsay is a Harrow native.

The next episode airs Tuesday on CTV's main network.

