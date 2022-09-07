Amazing Race contestant from Harrow, Ont. advances
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Craig Ramsay and his partner Catherine placed first in last nights' episode of the Amazing Race.
The ninth leg of the race is now in New Brunswick.
Ramsay is a Harrow native.
The next episode airs Tuesday on CTV's main network.
