'Amazing': Winnipeg teacher completes marathon to North Pole

A Winnipeg teacher and regular adventurer can now say he’s done two things most people would never attempt: going to the North Pole and running a marathon.

Even more impressive; he did both at the same time.

Dalip Shekhawat, who teaches at St. Amant School, participated in the annual North Pole Marathon, something he has wanted to do for several years.

“It was pretty amazing and stunning to be up there at the pole,” Shekhawat said, noting he was among 11 to have finished the marathon.

He added, “We were the first humans to run marathon on the pole, whereas the previous 16 editions were at 89 knot, which was 110 kilometres away from the (geographic) North Pole.”

Shekhawat said running the marathon also gave him a first-hand look at how the North Pole is looking in the summer, and the impact of climate change.

He said the ice was thin and cracked, and marathon runners had to wear life jackets in case they fell through. Shekhawat also had a chance to speak with polar scientists who are monitoring the ice, who had a grim prediction.

“The Arctic is transitioning now, from the permanent ice, to a seasonal ice-free. So, the next seven years as per their predictions, there'll be no ice in summer. There'll be just plain water with the rate we are going,” he said, adding the future of the North Pole Marathon is now in question.

Shekhawat, who helps teach children with developmental disabilities, ran the marathon to help raise money for upgrades to St. Amant facilities.

“The funds I raised will fund the new sensory rooms to St. Amant School and the autism classroom,” he said. “The sensory classrooms will help children with autism to self regulate and focus better.”