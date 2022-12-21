Amazon Canada makes cheque donation to local Children’s Aid Society

Amazon Canada donated $10,000 to the Children's Aid of Windsor-Essex Wednesday.

It is part of Amazon's commitment to growing with the community — and getting a head-start in giving back. An Amazon Canada distribution centre will open in Windsor in 2024, but no other details are available at this time.

Brooks Barnett, Amazon’s manager of economic development is happy to make the company’s presence known before its actual business operations in the city.

"The great work that's being done by everybody on the team matches our commitment to lifting communities,” said Barnett. “That's what you can expect from Amazon in Windsor, moving forward."

Every public and private sector counts in helping Children’s Aid fulfill its mission of protecting, supporting and nurturing the lives of children who are the most vulnerable in our community.

Cheryl Sprague, president of Children’s Aid Foundation board welcomes the support from Amazon – especially during the Christmas Holidays - and the beginnings of a mutually beneficial relationship.

"Well, the impact is incredible,” Sprauge said. “And being able to partner with Amazon is a very exciting opportunity for us and we are really looking forward to this partnership in the coming year ahead."