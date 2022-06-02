Amazon Canada purchasing land at Global Transportation Hub

Amazon Canada has purchased several acres of land at the Global Transportation Hub (GTH) west of Regina, the Government of Saskatchewan confirmed Thursday.

The company is buying 14.35 acres, located near the existing Loblaw facility at the site, however the use of the land is not yet known.

“The GTH is excited to welcome another major international organization to the footprint. We look forward to working them and their development project going forward. More details will be provided when they become available,” the Government of Saskatchewan said in an emailed statement.

The province was unable to provide financial details at this time.