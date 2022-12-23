Amazon Logistics Canada wins award for diversity, race relations, and inclusivity in London Ont.
The London Municipal Council's 2022 Diversity, Race Relations and Inclusivity Award was presented to two Amazon Logistics delivery stations located in London, Ontario.
The award for, "fostering a culture of inclusive and diverse experiences internally, and supporting the greater community through volunteering, donating and fundraising awareness campaigns," acknowledges companies who contribute promoting such advancements in London as a 'welcoming municipality'.
"We are honored to receive the Diversity, Race Relations and Inclusivity Award from the City of London," said Wayne Aspinall, the senior regional manager for AMZL. "As members of the London community, this award recognizes Amazon’s culture of inclusion which starts at the hiring stage, and continues every time an employee comes to work."
The award recognizes AMZL's commitment to Black History Month, International Women's Day, Earth Month, Pride, Caribana, Truth & Reconciliation Month, as well as hosting various events.
