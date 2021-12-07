Amazon's Prime, Ring and other apps down for thousands of users

Several Amazon.com Inc services including Prime Video and applications that use Amazon Web Services (AWS) were down for thousands of users in the U.S., while also impacting the company's ability to provide regular updates on the outage.

Amazon said on Tuesday the outage was related to network devices and linked to application programming interface, or API, which is a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

"This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates," the company said on its status dashboard.

"We are pursuing multiple mitigation paths in parallel, and have seen some signs of recovery, but we do not have an ETA for full recovery at this time."

Downdetector.com showed more than 28,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Amazon, including its namesake e-commerce website. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

Other services including Amazon's Ring security cameras, mobile banking app Chime and robot vacuum cleaner maker iRobot were also facing issues according to their social media pages.

Ring said it was aware of the issue and working to resolve it, while iRobot said a major AWS outage was impacting its iRobot Home app.

In June, websites including Reddit, Amazon, CNN, PayPal, Spotify, Al Jazeera Media Network and the New York Times were hit by a widespread hour-long outage linked to U.S.-based content delivery network provider Fastly Inc, a smaller rival of AWS.

Users have experienced 27 outages over the past 12 months related to Amazon services, according to web tool reviewing website ToolTester.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)