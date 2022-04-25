Amazon warehouse workers in Alberta file a second time for unionization vote
A group of Amazon warehouse workers in Alberta are trying again to unionize.
Teamsters Local Union 362 says it has filed a second time for a unionization vote at the Amazon warehouse in Nisku, south of Edmonton.
The application must be certified by the Alberta Labour Relations Board before a vote can take place.
The Teamsters attempted to form a union at the Nisku Amazon site last fall. But they were unable to get their proposed vote certified after the labour relations board concluded they had failed to reach the required threshold of signed union cards.
The Teamsters say this time they are confident they have reached the required threshold and will be awarded a vote.
If successful, the workers at the Nisku warehouse will be the first in Canada to vote on whether or not to unionize.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2022.
