Ambassador Bridge protests cost city more than $5.6 million, says City of Windsor

The City of Windsor estimates the week-long protest at the Ambassador Bridge cost the city more than $5.6 million.

The city will be requesting the federal government reimburse the City of Windsor $5,665,000 for the added costs to policing, transit, emergency services, public works, among others.

According to the city, due to the blockade Windsor police services cost the city $5,110,000. That includes $2.5 million in overtime costs, $1.3 million for jersey barriers, $540,000 in accommodations, $540,000 for meals, $130,00 for help from London police officers, and $100,000 in “other miscellaneous” costs.

Demonstrators protesting COVID-19 mandates set up a blockade on Huron Church Road on Monday, Feb. 7, disrupting traffic to the Ambassador Bridge. Protesters continued demonstrating for about a week before a court injunction was granted on Feb. 11 to clear them from the area.

There were a total of 90 charges, 46 arrests and 37 vehicles seized.

The city is hoping to recoup the costs associated with policing, $108,000 related to public works services, $40,000 for wages and overtime for Transit Windsor, lost revenue along with fuel and other charges.

Other costs the city noted include EMS wage and supplies at $37,000 and fire department services at $25,000.

The city is also requesting its legal fees be covered at $250,000.