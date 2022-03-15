iHeartRadio

Ambassador Bridge protests cost city more than $5.6 million, says City of Windsor

Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police the power to enforce the law after protesters blocked the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, in Windsor, Ont., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The City of Windsor estimates the week-long protest at the Ambassador Bridge cost the city more than $5.6 million.

The city will be requesting the federal government reimburse the City of Windsor $5,665,000 for the added costs to policing, transit, emergency services, public works, among others.

According to the city, due to the blockade Windsor police services cost the city $5,110,000. That includes $2.5 million in overtime costs, $1.3 million for jersey barriers, $540,000 in accommodations, $540,000 for meals, $130,00 for help from London police officers, and $100,000 in “other miscellaneous” costs.

Demonstrators protesting COVID-19 mandates set up a blockade on Huron Church Road on Monday, Feb. 7, disrupting traffic to the Ambassador Bridge. Protesters continued demonstrating for about a week before a court injunction was granted on Feb. 11 to clear them from the area.

There were a total of 90 charges, 46 arrests and 37 vehicles seized.

The city is hoping to recoup the costs associated with policing, $108,000 related to public works services, $40,000 for wages and overtime for Transit Windsor, lost revenue along with fuel and other charges.

Other costs the city noted include EMS wage and supplies at $37,000 and fire department services at $25,000.

The city is also requesting its legal fees be covered at $250,000.

12