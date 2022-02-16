Ambassador Duty Free to offer rapid antigen tests

The Ambassador Duty Free Store in Detroit will begin offering rapid antigen COVID-19 tests in light of the federal changes to travel testing requirements.

The store currently offers onsite PCR tests at its Detroit location. Starting March 1 it will provide onsite rapid antigen tests for $45 USD with results in 15 minutes.

Tests will be available 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Travellers can book an appointment online at worldwidelabz.com or walk in.

“We understand and support policies to keep everyone safe. However, the procedures must be adjusted to keep pace with other industries and our cross-border neighbors in the United States,” says Jason Warzecha, president of Ambassador Duty Free.

“The U.S. has not required a fully vaccinated traveler to show a negative test at a border since January 21st, and we would like to see Canada have a common standard in place. This would seem to be supported by the fact Ontario is now eliminating the vaccine passport.”