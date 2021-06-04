Amber Alert cancelled after 11-month-old Ontario child located safely

The 11-month-old Ontario child subject to an Amber Alert Friday morning has been located safely, police said.



Police said the child was last seen by her mother just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the area of Carling Avenue and Pinecrest Road in Ottawa.



Authorities cancelled the Amber Alert just after 9 a.m. Friday after safely locating the child. Police said the infant required medical attention.



They also said one person was taken into custody as a result of the incident.