Amber Alert cancelled after 4-year-old girl found in central Alberta

The Amber Alert for a four-year-old girl in central Alberta has been cancelled after she was found, Alberta Emergency Alert said.

Jaizlyn Strawberry was allegedly abducted by her father, Michael Mackinaw, 38, near the O'Chiese Marketplace at 2:56 p.m., police said.

The Amber Alert was issued at 4:16 p.m. and cancelled at 4:39 p.m.