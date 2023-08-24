Amber Alert for missing baby cancelled

Police cancelled the Amber Alert for a three-month-old early Thursday morning.

The infant was declared missing Wednesday evening.

Police have since located the child safely in Roseneath, Alnwick-Haldimand Township, and the child's father has been taken into custody.

Provincial police (OPP) had released an Amber Alert seeking the public’s help in locating three-month-old the three-month-old, who police believe was abducted by her father.