Amber alert issued for 2-year-old Toronto girl allegedly abducted by father
Toronto police are searching for a two-year-old girl allegedly abducted by her father Wednesday.
According to officials, Alicia Choy was taken at approximately 4 p.m. from 481 Keele Street. An amber alert was issued just after 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
She is described by police as a Black female, standing at two-foot-six and weighing 35 lbs. They say she has curly black hair and was wearing a black hoodie, multi-coloured sweater, black tights, and multi-coloured shoes at the time of her disappearance.
Her father, 41-year-old Logan Anthony Choy, has been identified by police as the suspect. He is described by police as standing five-foot-three with short black hair and no teeth.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, multi-coloured sweater, blue jeans, an orange backpack and carrying a stroller.
This is a developing story. More to come…
-
Police identify man who was found dead in Saanich, B.C.Saanich police say they have identified a man who was found dead in the Swan Lake nature sanctuary on Oct. 12.
-
Production of 2023 CR-V underway at Alliston Honda plantCanada's first production of Honda CR-V Hybrids is underway in Alliston.
-
'There is a crisis': Peace officers on transit buses discussed between Winnipeg mayor, justice ministerWinnipeg's mayor and the provincial government are talking about putting security officers on buses.
-
Saskatoon mother won't pay rent until Sask. Housing deals with rodentsA Saskatoon mother who has been struggling to get Saskatchewan Housing to deal with the rodent infestation in her place has decided to stop paying rent until the problem is fixed.
-
'It was a big deal that people weren't wearing them': Veteran buys poppies for strangersAaron Hutton takes his daughters to West Edmonton Mall nearly once a week. But a trip to the mall last Friday was different.
-
Life brought back to Winnipeg Railway Museum as plans to reopen are in the worksAfter being told it had to move or close last year due to building code issues triggered by a renovation, plans to reopen the museum are now full steam ahead.
-
Near-miss caught on camera in Delta leads to fines for truck driverA truck driver has been penalized after being caught on camera attempting to pass another truck in Delta last month.
-
'Why are we spending money on this application?' Newly elected councillor questions taking encampment to courtThe region’s court case seeking to evict the people living at 100 Victoria Street in Kitchener has been extended to next week.
-
Soaring costs prompt Sudbury restaurant to remove salads from menuWith soaring grocery prices, and the cost of lettuce at an all-time high, one restaurant in Sudbury has decided to remove salads from its menu for the time being.