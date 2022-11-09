Amber alert issued for 2-year-old Toronto girl allegedly abducted by father

Toronto police are searching for a two-year-old girl allegedly abducted by her father Wednesday.

According to officials, Alicia Choy was taken at approximately 4 p.m. from 481 Keele Street. An amber alert was issued just after 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

She is described by police as a Black female, standing at two-foot-six and weighing 35 lbs. They say she has curly black hair and was wearing a black hoodie, multi-coloured sweater, black tights, and multi-coloured shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Her father, 41-year-old Logan Anthony Choy, has been identified by police as the suspect. He is described by police as standing five-foot-three with short black hair and no teeth.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, multi-coloured sweater, blue jeans, an orange backpack and carrying a stroller.

This is a developing story. More to come…