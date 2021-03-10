Police in Ontario have cancelled an Amber Alert after a seven-year-old was located safe.

Provincial police issued the alert just before 11 a.m., but it was cancelled roughly 30 minutes later.

The child had last been seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning on Bayfield Road in Bayfield, Ont.

She was reportedly in a 2014 black Mercedes SUV with a 30-year-old woman.

Police have confirmed the child was safely located around 11:20 a.m. in the Greater Toronto Area.

That is a more than two-hour drive from where she was initially reported missing.