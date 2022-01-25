Child at centre of N.B. Amber Alert found safe, woman in custody

The RCMP say a boy and mother at the centre of an Amber Alert in New Brunswick have been found safe and the woman has been taken into custody.

Police issued the Amber Alert Tuesday morning and said they were looking for the six-year-old boy and the 33-year-old woman.

Police released an update before noon local time, stating that the boy and woman had been found safe in the Whitney, N.B., area.

Police believe the boy was taken from a home in Miramichi, N.B., by his mother sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the woman does not have custody of her son and they were concerned for his well-being. They also warned that she may have been armed.

Police were looking for a black SUV Tuesday morning. They later confirmed around 11:20 a.m. that they had found the vehicle near a snowmobile trail in the Whitney area, but were still looking for the pair.

They were found in the area a short time later.

The Amber Alert has been cancelled.

Police say more information will be shared when available.