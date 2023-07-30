Amber Alert update: B.C. children found safe and returned to family

Mounties in British Columbia said Saturday night they are relieved that the two children who were subjects of an Amber Alert issued about 10 days ago have been located safely.

Surrey RCMP say the children were located safe Saturday evening and are being reunited with their family after they were allegedly abducted by their mother earlier this month.

“We recognize that many have been following this investigation closely since the Amber Alert was issued,” police spokeswoman Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a statement.

“We sincerely appreciate the assistance from the public, media, community and policing partners, who all played an important role in helping to safely locate the children.”

Police issued an Amber Alert on July 19 for an eight-year-old and her 10-year-old brother after last being seen in Kelowna, B.C., as investigators alleged they had been abducted by their mother.

Mounties said their mother was believed to be living off-grid in a rural area with her boyfriend and father and was driving a distinctive van that had its steering wheel on the right-hand side.

Details of the Amber Alert were listed on highway signs throughout Metro Vancouver as police searched for the children.

Investigators said they are to provide additional information on the case on Sunday.