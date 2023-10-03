Ambulance crashes while transporting patient between hospitals in Vancouver

An ambulance with five people on board—including a patient—crashed into a lamppost in Vancouver early Tuesday morning.

The single-vehicle collision happened just after 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Broadway, a spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News in a statement.

The ambulance was transporting a patient between hospitals, accompanied by a nurse escort and three paramedics. The vehicle had its lights and sirens on at the time of the crash.

The patient and one paramedic were taken to hospital—in two different ambulances—with injuries that are “not considered serious,” according to BCEHS. The paramedic has since been treated and released.

“The safety of our patients and paramedics is paramount and we will be reaching out to the patient for any follow up that might be required,” the spokesperson wrote. “Additionally, a BCEHS manager will be following up with the paramedics involved, to ensure they are receiving the support they need.”

BCEHS says it will conduct a review of the incident.

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed that no one inside the ambulance sustained “any major injuries” and told CTV News that drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision.