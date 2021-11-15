Ambulances diverted from Saanich Peninsula Hospital due to flooding

Flooding forced the temporary closure of the emergency department at Saanich Peninsula Hospital on Monday.

An Island Health spokesperson told CTV News that all patients and staff were safe, but patients were being diverted to other hospitals in the area due to flooding at the hospital Monday morning.

By Monday afternoon, walk-in patients were being welcomed into the hospital emergency department. However, ambulances were still being diverted to Royal Jubilee Hospital.

Island Health said outpatient laboratory services will not be available at the Saanichton, B.C. hospital for the next several days.

Anyone looking for outpatient laboratory services is asked to visit Island Health’s satellite lab location at 2357 James White Blvd. in Sidney, B.C., in the meantime.

“Saanich Peninsula Hospital remains a safe place to receive health care,” said Island Health in an update Monday afternoon.