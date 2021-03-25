AMC Grand Chief gets COVID-19 vaccine

The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Dr. Marcia Anderson, the public health lead for the First Nations Pandemic Response Team, administered the shot to Grand Chief Arlen Dumas at the Winnipeg supersite.

After getting the vaccine, Dumas said he felt relieved because he’s been concerned about COVID-19 on a personal level.

“Unfortunately in my job, even though I do my best to isolate and keep my bubble small, I do have to interact more than the average person, so it’s always a concern,” Dumas said.

He said he does his best to follow all of the public health recommendations, but he knows that sometimes it’s other people’s actions that could transmit the disease.

“Now that I have the vaccine, I feel that I have a bit of a buffer,” Dumas said.

He added that getting the vaccine isn’t just an opportunity to keep himself safe, but also everyone around him.

Dumas said he thinks it’s important for everyone to get the vaccine to stay safe.

Last week, Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee also received their first dose of the vaccine.