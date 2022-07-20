AMC schedules vote to decide Arlen Dumas' fate

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) now knows when a vote of non-confidence will be held for Grand Chief Arlen Dumas.

A Special General Assembly for a non-confidence vote is scheduled for Aug. 5 by the Executive Council of Chiefs.

If the vote passes, a byelection for the next Grand Chief will be held.

This comes after an AMC staff member filed a workplace misconduct complaint against Dumas in March.

An investigation was launched by the executive council and determined that Dumas' actions amounted to workplace sexual harassment.

Currently, Dumas is suspended without pay and will stay that way until the vote is held.