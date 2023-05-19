American Airlines and JetBlue must abandon their partnership in the Northeast, federal judge rules
American Airlines and JetBlue Airways must abandon their partnership in the northeast United States, a federal judge in Boston ruled Friday, saying that the government proved the deal reduces competition in the airline industry.
Ottawa councillors should receive daily updates on Trillium Line testing, report recommendsOttawa councillors should receive daily updates on the 21-day trial running for the new Trillium Line, along with a full technical briefing before the north-south rail line enters revenue service in the fall, city of Ottawa staff recommends.
Police need your help identifying a man found dead in northeast CalgaryCalgary police found a man dead after being called to a suspicious fire in the city's northeast on Wednesday afternoon, and they're looking to the public for help figuring out who he was.
English Bay beachgoers decry lack of affordable eatsCactus Club Café opened a location at one of Vancouver's most popular beaches over a decade ago and some locals say it hasn't kept a promise to open a concession stand offering more affordable fare.
Winnipeg apartment block destroyed by fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is on the scene of a major fire in a residential building on Quail Ridge Road.
Wish granting organization gets boost of supportA local organization that works to bring smiles to people in their final days just got a boost of support from the government.
Ontario Government injects more funding into North Bay’s film, TV industryVic Fedeli announced $2 million in new funding for North Bay area film productions on behalf of the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation on Friday in Powassan.
'Relief' and 'justice' for Saskatoon family as woman's killer faces life sentenceA man charged in the death of his girlfriend is headed to prison after he was found guilty of murder.
Two charged with drug offences after cocaine, crystal meth seized: RCMPTwo people have been charged with drug offences as part of an investigation in Kentville, N.S.