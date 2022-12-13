American boy runs for fallen officers

As part of his own charity, a young American boy recently paid tribute to two South Simcoe police officers who were killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

Zechariah Cartledge is the 14-year-old behind Running 4 Heroes, an initiative he started in 2019. Cartledge, an avid runner, runs 1 mile in honour of every first responder killed in the line of duty in the United States and Canada.

"About an hour before the run starts, I study different information of the first responders so that when I start the run, I can tell everybody who I'm running for," says Cartledge. "Then I'll do the mile with the flag, then afterwards I'll send the flag to the family, and if they want to talk to us after, they can as well."

Since he started, he has run over 1300 miles and raised over $350,000 to help keep the memories of fallen officers alive. Two of his most recent runs were in honour of Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northup, two South Simcoe Police officers who were killed in the line of duty in October.

"Usually from the families, no matter if we meet them in person or meet them online, they are very grateful," says Cartledge. "Obviously, they tell us that it's helped them out through a difficult loss, and we've had multiple stories where we've gotten so close to certain families that they've become board members on our page, moderators on our page, but we've also made lifelong friendships with families as well."

The idea was born after Cartledge participated in a run in honour of victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He said that experience was so moving for him, he decided he wanted to find a way to pay tribute to fallen first responders.

"That was the first ever time I was running for a fallen first responder, and I got to meet the family and see their own reaction for how much it meant to them," he says.

With high school around the corner, he is working at recruiting other young kids who want to help keep the charity's mission alive. While he continues to participate in a majority of the runs, the goal is to have enough other runners as members of Running 4 Heroes so he can continue to run while also focusing on his studies.

"We plan by 2024 to have 40 other kids doing miles," says Cartledge. "We hope to have certain kids doing miles for certain states or for Canada, either Canada in general or the certain territories."

You can find out more about Running 4 Heroes by clicking here.