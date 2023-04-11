American Idol journey for Sask. musician ends with Top 55
Brayden King, a musician from Weyburn, Sask., was eliminated in the top 55 round of the popular musical talent show, American Idol.
“Unfortunately, my American Idol journey ends here,” King said in a Facebook post on Monday.
“I want to thank everyone for all of their support during this journey. I think top 55 has a pretty good ring to it!”
King chronicled his journey through the competition over social media.
The 22-year-old country artist currently resides in Lethbridge, Alta. but originally hails from Weyburn.
According to King’s website, he has played well over 150 shows throughout the Prairies with some notable performances like headlining Edmonton’ Cook Country Saloon in 2022 and showcasing for Alberta’s Agricultural Society in 2022.
King originally announced that he received three yeses from season 21 judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie and would be moving onto the next round of the competition in late March.
With files from CTV News' Drew Postey.
