American journalist Anderson Cooper filming story in Sask. on unmarked residential school gravesite

American journalist Anderson Cooper was on Cowessess First Nation over the weekend, filming a story on the unmarked residential school gravesite.

Cooper is a broadcaster and political commentator for CNN Anderson Cooper 360° and a correspondent for 60 Minutes on CBS.

According to the First Nation, Cooper was there with the crew from CBS 60 Minutes, filming a segment that will air sometime in December 2021 or January 2022.

Cooper gave the province a shout out on his Instagram story over the weekend.

(Source: Instagram / @andersoncooper)

Cooper was also spotted at various Regina locations during his visit.

Things I never thought I’d see walking down the street in #yqr:@andersoncooper dining out in Regina.



Welcome to Sask, AC.

Welcome to Saskatchewan @andersoncooper. We are so happy to have you here & hope you enjoy our beautiful province. #ExploreSask �������� pic.twitter.com/Uebi7CpOYb