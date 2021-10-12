American journalist Anderson Cooper filming story in Sask. on unmarked residential school gravesite
American journalist Anderson Cooper was on Cowessess First Nation over the weekend, filming a story on the unmarked residential school gravesite.
Cooper is a broadcaster and political commentator for CNN Anderson Cooper 360° and a correspondent for 60 Minutes on CBS.
According to the First Nation, Cooper was there with the crew from CBS 60 Minutes, filming a segment that will air sometime in December 2021 or January 2022.
Cooper gave the province a shout out on his Instagram story over the weekend.
(Source: Instagram / @andersoncooper)
Cooper was also spotted at various Regina locations during his visit.
Things I never thought I’d see walking down the street in #yqr:@andersoncooper dining out in Regina.
Welcome to Sask, AC.
Welcome to Saskatchewan @andersoncooper. We are so happy to have you here & hope you enjoy our beautiful province. #ExploreSask �������� pic.twitter.com/Uebi7CpOYb— Trina (@TrinaLeigh77) October 11, 2021
