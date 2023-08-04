American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property

Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.

Kenneth Wilson, of California, pleaded guilty last month to altering shorelines along his Georgian Bay property in the Parry Sound area without a permit, the Ontario government said in a news release Friday.

As a result, he has been fined $45,000 by Justice of the Peace Michael Kitlar in a June 12 hearing.

The work happened between June 2017 and August 2019.

"These alterations consisted of filling shorelines in six separate areas which were completed without work permits issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, as required by the Public Lands Act," the province said.

Also last month, two other men were fined a total of $8,000 for putting sand on a northern Ontario beach.

The two northwestern Ontario residents were found guilty of spreading sand along their adjoining shorelines of their Agimak Lake properties in August 2020, the province said.

Alterations to shorelines can negatively impact aquatic ecosystems, so the public is advised to contact the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to seek advice before conducting any work in or near water,” the release said.

“A work permit issued under the Public Lands Act sets conditions for work being done on shore lands that will reduce or eliminate environmental damage.”

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call a toll free-free line at 1-877-847-7667. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

With files from Darren MacDonald, digital content producer for CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca.