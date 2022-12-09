American outdoor retailer L.L.Bean opens new store in West Edmonton Mall

Outdoor retailer L.L.Bean has opened a new store in West Edmonton Mall.

The 25,000 square-foot location opened Friday morning and dozens of people lined up to be among the first to shop in the store.

The Maine-based retailer dates back to 1912 and offers an assortment of casual and outdoor apparel and footwear for men, women, children, and pets.

“It’s our twelfth store in Canada, and it's our largest store in Canada yet,” said Shirel Shayo of L.L.Bean Canada.

“These customers have been shopping the brand for so many years, so they’re excited to touch and feel the product.”

This is the second L.L.Bean location in Alberta, with another already open in Calgary.