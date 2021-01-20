An American graphic designer is being deported from the Indonesian resort island of Bali over her viral tweets that celebrated it as a low-cost, queer-friendly place for foreigners to live. RCMP major crimes unit investigating death of man at Brooks, Alta. business An investigation is underway into the death of a 25-year-old man that occurred Tuesday morning at a business in the city of Brooks. Ottawa man charged under Quarantine Act after allegedly disobeying post-travel rules Ottawa police say a man is facing a charge under the Quarantine Act after returning to Canada from overseas. Loud explosion rocks central Madrid; rescue teams to site